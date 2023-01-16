Bhubaneswar: Violence during Makar Sankranti celebration, 10 hospitalized

Violence during Makar Sankranti celebration as two groups of a slum under Infocity police station fought against each other. 

Violence during Makar Sankranti
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: Violence during Makar Sankranti celebration in Bhubaneswar at around 2 am on Sunday in which as many as 10 have been injured, said reports.

There was violence during Makar Sankranti celebration as two groups of a slum under Infocity police station fought against each other.

At around 3 am in the morning, as many as 10 people from both the groups have been admitted in the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The fight started when there was some dissent between the two parties relating to a card game that was being played to celebrate Makar.

The Infocity Police has detained as many as 10 persons in this regard and is questioning them. One platoon police force has been deployed in the slum to maintain law and order.

Detailed report awaited.

