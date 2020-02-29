Bhubaneswar-Varanasi direct IndiGo flight service from today
IndiGO flight (File Photo0

Bhubaneswar-Varanasi IndiGo flight to start service from today

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Budget airline IndiGo is going to start its direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi from Saturday night.

The 72-seater IndiGo 6E-7972 daily flight is scheduled to take off at 9.45 pm from Bhubaneswar airport and will land at around 11.40 pm in the Airport in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

A direct flight to communicate the two major religious centres (Bhubaneswar and Varnasi) service had been demanded for long.

