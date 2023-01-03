Bhubaneswar: Two including woman killed in separate road accidents

Bhubaneswar: Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha Capital City, Bhubaneswar today.

In the first case, a woman died on the spot after she was run over by a mini-passenger bus at NALCO Square this afternoon.

The road accident took place when the bus named Mahaveer bearing registration No. OR-05-AW-1161 hit the woman while she was crossing the road.

Tension had erupted following the road accident as some people including the commuters created a ruckus on the spot. However, a team of cops from the Chandrasekharpur Police station reached the NALCO Square and specified the angry people and took control of the situation.

The body of the woman, whose identity was not known immediately, was sent to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Cops also started an investigation into the matter after seizing the vehicle.

Likewise, a biker was killed on the spot after being hit by a vehicle at Hi Tech Chowk. A heavy traffic congestion was seen on the route following the accident.

Police also said to have started a probe into the matter after sending the body to the Capital Hospital for autopsy.