Car rally organised on women's day

Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath inaugurates women’s car rally in Bhubaneswar on International Woman’s Day

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 82

Bhubanewsar: Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath  on Sunday inaugurated a women’s car rally  here in Odisha on the occasion of International Woman’s Day.

The car rally, organised by the Seva Prayas Foundation, began from Sandy’s Tower  and ened at KIIT Stadium in the city.

Related News

Odisha govt creates ‘Mission Shakti’ dept for…

4 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha’s Birupa River

Puri Jagannath Temple fund of Rs. 545 crores in YES bank…

Odia Sculptor’s astounding miniature Pencil art work…

Large number of women participated in the rally. They  were seen carrying several placards and posters for spreading social message to mark the occasion.

Social message on women empowerment, female infanticide, precautionary measures for corona virus and environmental awareness was highlight of the event.

Former Lok Sabha MP and Ollywood Actor Sidhanth Mahapatra, MLA Susanta Kumar Rout and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha govt creates ‘Mission Shakti’ dept for women development

State

4 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha’s Birupa River

State

Puri Jagannath Temple fund of Rs. 545 crores in YES bank safe, assures RBI

State

Odia Sculptor’s astounding miniature Pencil art work on Int Women’s Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.