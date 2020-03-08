Bhubanewsar: Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath on Sunday inaugurated a women’s car rally here in Odisha on the occasion of International Woman’s Day.

The car rally, organised by the Seva Prayas Foundation, began from Sandy’s Tower and ened at KIIT Stadium in the city.

Large number of women participated in the rally. They were seen carrying several placards and posters for spreading social message to mark the occasion.

Social message on women empowerment, female infanticide, precautionary measures for corona virus and environmental awareness was highlight of the event.

Former Lok Sabha MP and Ollywood Actor Sidhanth Mahapatra, MLA Susanta Kumar Rout and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.