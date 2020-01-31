Bhubaneswar To Varanasi Flight
Pic Credits: www.airindia.in

Bhubaneswar To Varanasi Flight Services Start Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi started today the service has been provided by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India on a daily basis.

The flight 9I 747 departed from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here with 40 passengers at 11:50 am and arrived in Varanasi at 1:40 pm

Similarly, the flight 9I 748, will leave Varanasi airport at 2:30 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 4:20 pm.

This service comes under the UDAN scheme of Government of India.

Alliance Air has deployed 70-seater ATR 72 600 aircraft for this route.

