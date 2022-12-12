Bhubaneswar to soon have a Metropolitan surveillance center

A new metropolitan health surveillance is likely to be set up in Bhubaneswar. The purpose behind this new setup is to keep a tab on any potentially communicable diseases or future pandemics.

A health department official said that the BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) was previously asked to find a suitable area to set up the surveillance center in the city. After speculations, it has been decided that the center will function from the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) building. For the same, the State Government has provided 3.125 acres of land at the Andharua Mouza under Bhubaneswar tehsil in the Khurda district.

Bhubaneswar is one of the twenty cities in the country that has been selected by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The new metropolitan surveillance center shall do thorough research and forecast diseases that might be the cause of an epidemic. The diseases include dengue, chikungunya, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and Zika virus.

The center is to be set up under the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’ (PMASBY) scheme and will work unitedly with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit of the National Health Mission, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), state government laboratories, and the civic authorities. The aim of the surveillance center is to strengthen health units at the points of entry to detect and help combat public health emergencies.

The metropolitan surveillance center shall be a significant part of an IT-enabled disease surveillance network, nationwide. The network shall include laboratories at district levels, regional levels, and national levels in metropolitan areas.