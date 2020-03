Bhubaneswar To Jharsuguda Flight Service Suspended For 3 Months

Bhubaneswar To Jharsuguda Flight Service Suspended For 3 Months

Bhubaneswar: The flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda has been cancelled for 3 months.

The flight between these 2 places shall be cancelled from 29th March 2020.

A notam has been given in this regard at the Bhubaneswar Airport.

The passengers will however face a number of issues if the services are suspended.