Bhubaneswar to Dubai direct flight services to commence on Utkala Divas

Bhubaneswar: The long-awaited direct international flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai will commence on Utkala Divas, which is celebrated on April 1. This was informed to the state government by Indigo, who won the bid to operate direct flights to three important cities. State cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik had approved the bid of Indigo airlines on December 27.

The Indigo aircraft will fly direct flights to Dubai for the first time. However, the ticket booking for the flight has not started yet as the reconstruction work of Terminal-2 of Biju Patnaik International Airport has not been completed.

The aim is to complete the work within a month and the flight services to Dubai will be started from April 1, stated State Transport Department. After that, the Indigo flights to Singapore and Bangkok will commence.