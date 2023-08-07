Bhubaneswar to Colombo direct flight to be launched soon

Bhubaneswar: A new direct flight connecting Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, will be launched very soon. The announcement was made by Sri Lankan Airlines Regional Manager, Veeraperumal Ravindran, on Friday.

With Sri Lanka on the path to recovering from an economic crisis, the national carrier, Sri Lankan Airlines, is eager to expand its network to include more destinations, especially in India.

In the pre-pandemic era, Sri Lankan Airlines operated flight services in 11 destinations across India. Currently, the airline is serving nine Indian cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Trivandrum, Chennai, Madurai, and Trichy.

Veeraperumal Ravindran disclosed that apart from the upcoming Bhubaneswar-Colombo route, the airline has plans to introduce flights to Ahmedabad, Calicut, and Goa in the near future. Additionally, the carrier has its sights set on Odisha and other lucrative markets as part of its growth strategy.

The new direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Colombo is expected to bolster connectivity between India and Sri Lanka, fostering stronger ties between the two nations and facilitating smoother travel for passengers.