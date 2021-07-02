Bhubaneswar to become beggar free soon

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Commissionerate Police and three NGOs have started a campaign today to make the city beggar-free.

It will be a continuous process till we rid the city of beggars. They will be shifted to shelter homes where BMC will launch various programme through which beggars will become self-reliant. They will be provided with cooked food and basic amenities.

There are eight SUHs with an inmate capacity of 368 while a rehabilitation centre for specially-abled beggars with an inmate capacity of 100 is in operation since May 5.

Efforts are on to identify them and send them back to their native states. The detailed action plan has been prepared which would cover identification, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, education, skill development, and a sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging.