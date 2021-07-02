Bhubaneswar to become beggar free soon

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy:DNA

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Commissionerate Police and three NGOs have started a campaign today to make the city beggar-free.

It will be a continuous process till we rid the city of beggars. They will be shifted to shelter homes where BMC will launch various programme through which beggars will become self-reliant. They will be provided with cooked food and basic amenities.

Related News

2-Member Centre Team Deputed To Odisha For Assessing COVID…

Odisha: 15-year-old minor girl found 8-month pregnant in…

There are eight SUHs with an inmate capacity of 368 while a rehabilitation centre for specially-abled beggars with an inmate capacity of 100 is in operation since May 5.

Efforts are on to identify them and send them back to their native states. The detailed action plan has been prepared which would cover identification, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, education, skill development, and a sustainable settlement of persons engaged in begging.

You might also like
State

Offline Matric Exams To Be Held With 70 Per Cent Syllabus in Odisha

State

2-Member Centre Team Deputed To Odisha For Assessing COVID Situation

Nation

Banks to remain shut for 15 Days in July, Check complete list

State

Odisha: 15-year-old minor girl found 8-month pregnant in Kendrapara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.