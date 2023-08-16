Bhubaneswar: Tension erupts in Market Building between shop owners and street vendors

Bhubaneswar: As per a latest report, tension erupted between the street vendors and shop owners in the Market Building in Unit 2 of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The unrest started after some street vendors forcibly tried to open their shops today.

As per reports, as the street vendors forcibly tried to open their shops the shop owners obstructed them. It resulted in scuffle between the two groups.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and tried to get the situation normal. By the time the report was written Police personnel were on the spot to pacify both the parties.

Reportedly, nobody from any of the two parties has said anything to press so far.