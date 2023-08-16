Bhubaneswar: Tension erupts in Market Building between shop owners and street vendors

Police personnel are on the spot. They are trying to calm down both the parties

By Himanshu 0
Bhubaneswar Tension erupts in Market Building

Bhubaneswar: As per a latest report, tension erupted between the street vendors and shop owners in the Market Building in Unit 2 of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The unrest started after some street vendors forcibly tried to open their shops today.

As per reports, as the street vendors forcibly tried to open their shops the shop owners obstructed them. It resulted in scuffle between the two groups.

Must Read

Low-pressure likely to form around 18th August, heavy…

Odisha CM sanctions Rs.39cr for Bargarh, 3 new bridges in…

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and tried to get the situation normal. By the time the report was written Police personnel were on the spot to pacify both the parties.

Reportedly, nobody from any of the two parties has said anything to press so far.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans