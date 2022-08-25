Bhubaneswar techie suicide: Check what Sweta had written in her diary for Soumya: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the lady software engineer Sweta Utkalika Kumari alleged suicide case of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, a few important lines written by the deceased in her diary about Soumya have surfaced.

As per reports, Sweta had written in the diary that Soumya had accepted her as his wife. Soumya’s respect for Sweta and her family has enhanced. May God bless and keep their relationship intact. May God bless so that their relationship becomes stronger. Day by day Soumyajit Mohapatra is loving her more and their relationship has also become stronger.

The lady software engineer also wrote in her diary seeking help of God so that all the misunderstandings between the two get resolved.

In the same case deceased Sweta’s family members met Bhubaneswar DCP today and sought justice. It has also been learnt that Sweta had talked to her friend on the previous day of her death when she had informed the friend that she was then with Soumya in the film hall.

It has also been reported that a few messages by Sweta has gone viral where Soumyajit was intimidating her to make some photo viral. Sweta had informed it to Soumyajit’s mother on WhatsApp.