Bhubaneswar Techie Suicide Case: Postmortem Report Out, See Details

Bhubaneswar: In the much talked about matter of the Bhubaneswar techie suicide case, the postmortem report has now been published.

The report shall soon reach the Chandrashekharpur Police Station.

However preliminary reports suggest that the death took place due to asphyxiation. There were no other injury marks in the body.

The girl software engineer was found hanging in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha in early hours of Sunday.

The boyfriend Somyajit Mohapatra had been questioned by the Chandrashekarpur Police on Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh has reached the Chandrashekarpur Police Station.

The alleged boyfriend of the girl, Somyajit has been issued a notice by Chandrashekarpur Police via mobile phone.

The police has questioned the boyfriend in various ways and asked him a number of questions. As many as 16 questions have been put before him.

It is noteworthy that, girl Shweta Utkal Kumari ended her life after being blackmailed by her boyfriend.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits.

The police were looking for evidence in the house and a diary was recovered from her rented apartment in Bhubaneswar.

The mobile of Shweta Utkal Kumari will be unlocked by technical team under supervision of the police today.

The family of the girl has alleged that the girl has been abetted to commit suicide by her male friend.

Further probe in this matter is underway, details awaited.