Bhubaneswar: After a gap of some months in view of COVID-19 outbreak, Bhubaneswar- Surat direct flight services is all set to resume again from Sep 9, 2020.

As per the reports, the flight operations set up by the PSU Carrier Air India to connect Bhubaneswar with the textile hub of Gujarat, Surat will take off every Monday and Wednesday.

The flight will leave Surat airport at 3.30 PM and reach Bhubaneswar Airport at 05.20 PM. Similarly, the return flight will depart from Biju Patnaik International Airport at 6.20 PM and reach Surat at 8.10 PM.

Notably, direct flight services to Nagpur, including regular flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur, Surat and Jharsuguda has already begun.