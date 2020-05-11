Bhubaneswar: Preparations to receive people returning to Odisha is on in full swing. With large number of returnees all set to come back home, the Odisha Government is leaving no stone un-turned to receive them amid the COVID19 lockdown

The Bhubaneswar railway station is being prepared to receive the returnees and plan their organized dispersal. Proper mechanical cleaning is being done and demarcations have been made so that proper social distancing is maintained on their arrival at the station.

Five trains are scheduled to arrive in Odisha today. An estimated 2000 returnees are expected to reach the State. It is noteworthy that the returnees have been one of the reasons behind the sudden spike in the number of cases in Odisha. First it was the Nizamuddin Markaz, then the West Bengal returnees and then the returnees from Surat who were the reason for the rise in the COVID19 positive cases in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 391 in Odisha.