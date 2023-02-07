Bhubaneswar Smart city office gets new swanky address in Satyanagar

Bhubaneswar: The smart city of Bhubaneswar has found a swanky and stylish new office address in Satyanagar area on Tuesday, said reports.

The head office of the smart city of Bhubaneswar has been shifted to the 5th floor of the 12-storey building in Satyanagar. The Odisha branch office of the multinational company Deloitte is also housed in this building.

Earlier the office of the smart city of Bhubaneswar was functioning at the BMC Bhawani Mall in Shahid nagar.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office will also be shifted to the 3rd and 4th floor of this building very soon.

It is worth mentioning that, the public access to the building is currently restricted as the smart city office furniture is being moved.