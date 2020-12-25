Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) in association with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has organised a Clyclathon of 12.1 km in Bhubaneswar on December 27, 2020.

The Clyclathon will start from Ekamra Plaza near Sishu Bhawan Square and end at Sikharchandi Hills at Infocity near Patia.

The registration process of Cyclathon will start around 6 am of 27th December while the flag off is scheduled at 7.30 am. The Cyclathon route will include the landmarks of Ekamra Plaza, Forest Park (Capital Hospital Square), AG Square, Raj Bhawan Square, Jayadev Vihar Square, Nalco Square, Patia and Sikharchandi Hills.

This event is an initiative of Ministry of Youth Services and Sports under the guidance of Smart City Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The theme of the campaign is `Fitness ki dose, adha ghanta roz’ while means the dose of fitness should be for half an hour daily.

All Smart Cities across India are organizing the FIT India activities and the Temple City of Bhubaneswar has been organizing Cyclathons regularly to keep the trend going among the youth and fitness enthusiasts.

It was launched by the Prime Minister of India at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on 29 August 2019 on the occasion of National Sports Day.The basic philosophy of Fit India Movement is “Fitness is zero percent investment with infinite returns”.

It can also be recalled here that during the Covid-19 pandemic physically fit individuals became less susceptible to the attack as fitness also ensures better immunity level in human body. The authorities of Smart City thus have urged the citizens to participate in the event while adhering Covid-19 guidelines and ensuring physically distancing.