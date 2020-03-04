BSCL celebrates 49th National Safety Day

Bhubaneswar: The 49th National Safety Day was celebrated at the BMC-ICOMC building site of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) today amidst the presence of engineering, technology and administrative staff of the special purpose vehicle and the employees of contractors engaged for the development of the Smart City project.

Unveiling the safety flag, General Manager (Engineering) Sri Aswini Kumar Biswal of BSCL said “following safety standards rules at engineering construction sites is the standard operational practice at BSCL and the company has made it mandatory for all its work sites in the area based development (ABD) and in the pan-city area.’’ He also emphasis on using safety rules and regulations for every work of our daily life.

It would be pertinent here to mention that construction of the BMC-ICOMC building has been carried out by Chennai-based URC Construction Private Limited. The building will house the offices of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the intelligent city operations and management centre.

BMC – ICOMC Building is proposed as an Iconic Building and is envisaged to emerge as city’s service head quarters with integration of various city-level agencies under BMC. It will house Temple City’s state-of-the-art Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC), which will provide digital platform for integrating multiple city sub-systems. This iconic building is coming up at Unit IX, Bhubaneswar, along the Janpath road besides Kendriya Vidyalay No. 1.

The BMC-ICOMC building is built over an area of 4.40 acres with built up area of 2,19,240 Square feet. The structure will be G+11 floored and would cost Rs 75 crores.

It is designed as a green building with 5-star certification standard. The design follows segregation of public and private spaces both horizontally as well as vertically and will have parking zone and public access to amenities zone such as cafeteria and library.

Different BMC departments, Mayor’s office, public lounge areas and Commissioner’s office along with Corporation hall of 300 seating capacity will cater to the official and administrative requirement of BMC.

The ICOMC shall have control rooms and central double height hall for control and command centre. This will result in safe mobility, responsive city operations and management along with optimization of expenditures by providing real time data support.