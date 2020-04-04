Bhubaneswar Shut Down Completely

Bhubaneswar Shut Down Completely Due To Covid-19 Outbreak, 65 Sent To Forced Quarantine

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Amid the sudden spurt of coronavirus cases in Odisha, there has been a shut down in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak town.

Few Persons Who Violated The Shut Down

According to latest reports, a total of  65 persons including one lady have been sent to mandatory quarantine center in Bhubaneswar.

A Mandatory Quarantine Centre At Bhubaneswar
It is note worthy that only absolutely essential services shall be available conveyed the CP, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi via a tweet.


The DGP clarified the issue relating to validity of lock down pass and said that, the passes issued to doctors, nurses etc for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will remain valid during the 48 hour Shutdown.

