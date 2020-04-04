Bhubaneswar Shut Down Completely Due To Covid-19 Outbreak, 65 Sent To Forced Quarantine

Bhubaneswar: Amid the sudden spurt of coronavirus cases in Odisha, there has been a shut down in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak town.

According to latest reports, a total of 65 persons including one lady have been sent to mandatory quarantine center in Bhubaneswar.

It is note worthy that only absolutely essential services shall be available conveyed the CP, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi via a tweet.

For patients requiring dialysis or any other medical procedure, please dial 100, they will send you an emergency pass by SMS.



The DGP clarified the issue relating to validity of lock down pass and said that, the passes issued to doctors, nurses etc for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will remain valid during the 48 hour Shutdown.