Bhubaneswar : As many as 91 new Covid-19 positive cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Monday

Of the fresh 91 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 28 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 63 persons have been infected with the virus from the locals contact cases, the civic body added.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,694, out of which 26,377 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered while 154 persons succumbed to the virus so far.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 2,142.

The BMC also said that as many as 228 persons of the city have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.