Bhubaneswar sees 460 new Covid-19 positives including 275 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 460 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Of the new 460 Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, as many as 275 cases have been reported from local contacts while 185 are quarantine cases, according the BMC’s latest update.

The civic body  also said that 405 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

With this, the tally of positive cases in the city has reached to 14952 of which 5130 are active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

 

