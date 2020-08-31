Bhubaneswar: As many as 404 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body said on Monday.

The BMC also said that as many as 273 Covid-19 patients of the State Capital have been cured.

One person of the city succumbed to the deadly virus today, the BMC added.

With this, the city’s Covid-19 positives tally has risen to 10425 of whom 4038 are active cases.