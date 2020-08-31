Bhubaneswar sees 404 fresh Covid-19 positives, 273 recoveries
Bhubaneswar: As many as 404 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the civic body said on Monday.
The BMC also said that as many as 273 Covid-19 patients of the State Capital have been cured.
One person of the city succumbed to the deadly virus today, the BMC added.
With this, the city’s Covid-19 positives tally has risen to 10425 of whom 4038 are active cases.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 31st Aug 2020(till 9am).
The ward wise active cases, cured cases are shared. pic.twitter.com/JjOrYFCtGi
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 31, 2020