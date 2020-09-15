Bhubaneswar: As many as 342 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 98 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 244 positives have been detected from locals contact cases, the BMC said.

The civic body also stated that as many as 387 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

With this, the tally of coronavirus positives in Bhubaneswar has reached to 16933, of which 64 persons have lost their lives and a total of 12, 288 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered.

The active cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 4568.

” Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance, ” the BMC tweeted.