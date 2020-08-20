Bhubaneswar sees 319 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 319 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BCM) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, the civic body said on Thursday.

Among the fresh cases in the State capital, as many as 172 cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 147 cases are local contact case.

Besides, 113 persons in the city, who had tested positive for Covid-19 , have been recovered.

With these new cases, the city’s total count touched 6396 including 2405 active cases.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance, BMC tweeted.