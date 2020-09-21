Bhubaneswar sees 306 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally rises to 18898

Bhubaneswar: As many as 306 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

The fresh Covid-19 cases in the city include 123 quarantine cases and 183 local contact cases, according to the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 506 Covid-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.