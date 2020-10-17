Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar sees 216 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises to 26,995

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 216 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said in a tweet on Saturday.

Out the 216 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar, as many as 55 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 161 cases have been detected from local contact cases, the civic body said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has increased to 26,995, out of which 23,830 Covid patients  have been cured while 133 persons have succumbed to the virus so far. Presently, the city has 3,011 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 307 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The BMC  updated the newly detected Covid-19 cases in its official twitter handle little while ago.

