Coronavirus Bhubaneswar
COVID19 Rapid-Antigen testing carried out today at 9 UPHCs/UCHCs in different parts of Bhubaneswar: BMC

Bhubaneswar sees 187 new Covid-19 positives including 83 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

 Bhubaneswar : As many as 187 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

The fresh positive cases in the State Capital include 104 quarantine cases and 83 local contact cases, according to the latest update by the BMC.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

With the detection of new positive cases, the capital city has now 1415 active cases.

