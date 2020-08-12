Bhubaneswar : As many as 187 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

The fresh positive cases in the State Capital include 104 quarantine cases and 83 local contact cases, according to the latest update by the BMC.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 12, 2020

With the detection of new positive cases, the capital city has now 1415 active cases.