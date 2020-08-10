Bhubaneswar sees 133 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 133 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ( BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh positive cases in the State Capital, as many as 96 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 37 cases are from local contact case.

Besides, 200 persons, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have been recovered from the deadly disease.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” tweeted the BMC.