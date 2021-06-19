Bhubaneswar secures 1st in Citizen Perception survey with 94. 8 score

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the State Bhubaneswar secured first position in the Citizen Perception survey securing 94.8 score, Bhubanesswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) intimated in a tweet on Saturday.

The civic body also informed that Bhubaneswar also ranked 4th in ease of living index among the Capital cities in India as per CSE’s Ease of Living Index Report.

BMC thanked saying, “We Thank all the citizens for making Bhubaneswar the 4th Livable Capital City in India”.

