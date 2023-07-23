Bhubaneswar reports this year’s first Dengue death as minor girl dies

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported this year’s first Dengue death as a minor girl from Dharma Vihar under Ward No-63 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) died due to mosquito-borne viral disease today.

As alleged by the family members of the deceased girl, the seven-year-old was admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after she was diagnosed with Dengue. However, she breathed her last today while undergoing treatment.

It is claimed that the cases of dengue following the onset of the monsoon is no the rise in different areas of BMC like Old Town, Nayapalli, Khandagiri and Dharma Vihar.

However, the BMC officials are toiling hard to create awareness among the residents and taking all possible efforts to check the further spread of mosquito-borne viral disease.

