Bhubaneswar Reports Record Number Of COVID Cases With 470 Local Contacts

Bhubaneswar: In a matter of great concern, as many as 581 new positives have been detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the past 24 hours. This is the highest single-day surge of COVID cases in the BMC jurisdiction this year.

The total of 581 new positive cases includes 470 local contact cases and 111 quarantine cases.

The civic body also informed that 204 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus disease in the past 24 hours.

Here are the details of the coronavirus cases reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area today.

