Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha has recorded a huge spike in Covid-19 positive cases with the detection of 124 cases in last 24 hours, which took the affected tally to 1043 on Friday.

While 72 persons from quarantine have been tested positive for the deadly virus, the same number of contact cases have also been reported in last 24 hours, officials said.

With this, the total positive case in the State capital has increased to 1043. The active cases in the city now stands at 574.

Here are the details :