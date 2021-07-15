Bhubaneswar reports highest single day COVID deaths, 283 new cases

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported the highest single-day COVID deaths as 21 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the Twitter handle on Thursday, the COVID death toll in the BMC area rose to 573 with the death of 21 patients.

Likewise, a total of 283 new COVID positive cases including 222 local contacts and 61 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 234 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 93097.

Meanwhile, the active cases in Bhubaneswar also rose to 1192.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today:

