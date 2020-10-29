Bhubaneswar : As many as 93 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said on Thursday.

Of the fresh 93 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 21 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 72 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 254 Covid-19 patients have been cured in the city in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the city has increased to 28,985, out of which 27,080 persons have recovered from Covid-19 while 162 persons succumbed to the virus.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 1,722, the civic body said.