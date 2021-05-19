Bhubaneswar Reports 925 New COVID Positive Cases today, 855 recovered: Details here

Bhubaneswar: A total of 925 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 855 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Although, today the number has dropped from the 1000 mark for another day the number of recovery cases is less than the number of new Covid positive cases in BMC area.

Out of the 925 new positive cases, 788 are local contacts while the rest 137 are quarantine cases.

Today Patia area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 51 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 64,574 while the active cases rose to 12,341.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

