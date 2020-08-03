COVID

Bhubaneswar reports 89 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 3000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha surpassed 3000 mark on Monday  as 89 fresh cases have been reported from the city in last 24 hours, Officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 65 cases have been reported from quarantine centres, while 24 positive cases are local contact casaes, as per the latest update by the BMC.

As many as 107 persons from the city, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have been cured today.

The total confirmed positive cases in the state capital now stand at 3068, out of which 1250 are active while 1798 have recovered from the deadly disease.

So far, 18 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the city.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC said.

