Covid cases in Bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar reports 87 new Covid-19 cases, Tally crosses 29,000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 87 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking  the tally in the State Capital to 29,072, informed the BMC on Friday.

Of the fresh 87 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 19 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 68 are local contact cases.

However, the number of cases in the city in the last few days mark a significant decrease as compared to reported in previous week.

The BMC also said that as many as 237 Covid-19 patients  have  been cured in the city in the last 24 hours.

So far, 27,317 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered while 164 persons succumbed to the virus.

The active cases of the city currently stand at 1,570, the civic body said.

You might also like
State

Man, grandson killed as truck hits bike in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Your Aadhaar Number Genuine Or Not Find Out This Ways Very Easley

State

Are you shopping online? Then you must know this information

State

Youth Sends Facebook Friend Requests To Married Women In Bhadrak, Gets Beaten Up;…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.