Bhubaneswar : As many as 87 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the State Capital to 29,072, informed the BMC on Friday.

Of the fresh 87 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 19 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 68 are local contact cases.

However, the number of cases in the city in the last few days mark a significant decrease as compared to reported in previous week.

The BMC also said that as many as 237 Covid-19 patients have been cured in the city in the last 24 hours.

So far, 27,317 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered while 164 persons succumbed to the virus.

The active cases of the city currently stand at 1,570, the civic body said.