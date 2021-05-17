Bhubaneswar: A total of 864 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 936 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Today the number has dropped from the 1000 mark while the number of recovery cases is more than the number of new Covid positive cases in BMC area.

Out of the 864 new positive cases, 730 are local contacts while the rest 134 are quarantine cases.

Today Old Town of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 35 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours in this area.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 62,498 while the active cases rose to 12,021.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: