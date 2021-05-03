Bhubaneswar Reports 823 New COVID Positive Cases, 709 Recoveries Today

Bhubaneswar: A total of 823 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positives while 709 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 823 new positive cases, 673 are local contacts while the rest 150 are quarantine cases.

Nayapalli area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 59 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Patia, where 44 Covid positive cases have been reported.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 47140 while the active cases rose to 8490.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

