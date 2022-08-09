Bhubaneswar reports 70 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 70 new COVID positive cases were detected under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, with the detection of the 70 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total active cases rose to 1105.

The highest number of positive cases (9) was recorded from the Patia area of the city. This was followed by Nayapalli and Chandrasekharpur, where 7 and 6 new COVID cases were reported respectively

With today’s development, the total number of people who got infected with the deadly virus till now has risen to 163986.

Likewise, 56 people recovered from the virus today taking the total recovery tally to 161664.