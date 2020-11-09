Bhubaneswar : As many as 70 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Out of the fresh 70 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 20 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 50 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 90 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 29,744, out of which 28,760 people have recovered from Covid-19. As many 183 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 810, the civic body said.