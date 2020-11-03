Bhubaneswar Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar reports 69 new Covid-19 cases, Active cases stand at 1050

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 69 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh 69 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 14 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 55 people have been infected with the virus from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 180 Covid-19 patients of the city have  been cured in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 29,379, out of which 28,138 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 170 people succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city currently stand at 1,050, the civic body said.

 

