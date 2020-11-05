bhubaneswar covid cases
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 68 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Out of the fresh 68 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 14 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 54 are  local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 155 Covid-19 patients of the city have  been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 29,522, out of which 28,395 people have recovered from Covid-19. As many 175 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 931, the civic body said.

You might also like
State

Illegal Timber And Furniture Unit Busted In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

State

EPFO latest news: Modi government is going to add money to your account soon, keep…

State

Two Minor Girls Drown In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

State

Stone Quarry Mafia Attack Tehasildar And Staff In Odisha’s Khurda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.