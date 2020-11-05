Bhubaneswar : As many as 68 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Out of the fresh 68 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 14 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 54 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 155 Covid-19 patients of the city have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 29,522, out of which 28,395 people have recovered from Covid-19. As many 175 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 931, the civic body said.