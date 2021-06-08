Bhubaneswar: A total of 661 new COVID positives and 1357 recovery cases have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle informed that out of 661 new Covid cases, 156 are in quarantine while 505 are local contacts.

The city civic body also mentioned that as many as 1357 recovery cases has been registered taking the recovery number in the BMC jurisdiction to 73,965. Whereas, 362 Covid patients succumbbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of the new coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases is 7222.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area: