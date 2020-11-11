Bhubaneswar: The total number of Coronavirus positive cases reached 29,896 in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha on Wednesday after 59 new Covid-19 cases were reported from the State capital in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh 59 Covid-19 positives in the city, as many as 54 cases have been detected from local contact cases while five cases have been reported from quarantine, according the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 75 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

The active cases of the city now stand at 762, the BMC said.