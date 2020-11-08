Bhubaneswar : As many as 57 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the BMC on Sunday.

Out of the fresh 64 COVID-19 cases in the State Capital, 26 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 44 people have been infected with the virus from the local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 97 COVID-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.