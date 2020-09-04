covid cases in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar reports 550 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 12403

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 550 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC ) area in Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh positives in the State Capital, as many as 243 are quarantine cases, while 307  cases have been infected from locals contact contacts, according to the BMC’s latest update.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

To date, a total of 12403 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the city of which 46 persons have died of Covid-19. The  active cases in the city now stand at 4822.

