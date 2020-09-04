Bhubaneswar: As many as 550 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC ) area in Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh positives in the State Capital, as many as 243 are quarantine cases, while 307 cases have been infected from locals contact contacts, according to the BMC’s latest update.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 4th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/3FHA01PwcP — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 4, 2020

To date, a total of 12403 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the city of which 46 persons have died of Covid-19. The active cases in the city now stand at 4822.