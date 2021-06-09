Bhubaneswar: A total of 547 new COVID positives and 1138 recovery cases have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle informed that out of 547 new Covid cases, 100 are in quarantine while 447 are local contacts.

The city civic body also mentioned that as many as 1138 recovery cases has been registered taking the recovery number in the BMC jurisdiction to 82,117. Whereas, 365 Covid patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of the new coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases is 6628.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area: