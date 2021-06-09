Bhubaneswar reports 547 new COVID positives, 1138 recovery cases

By WCE 7
bhubaneswar covid cases
Covid Vaccination Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A total of 547 new COVID positives and 1138 recovery cases have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle informed that out of 547 new Covid cases, 100 are in quarantine while 447 are local contacts.

The city civic body also mentioned that as many as 1138 recovery cases has been registered taking the recovery number in the BMC jurisdiction to 82,117. Whereas, 365 Covid patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of the new coronavirus cases today, the tally of active cases is 6628.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the BMC area:

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery: 8032 more patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Special Train Between Puri-Bikaner To Run From June 13

State

BMC Adds 3 More Drive-In Vaccination Locations In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Sanctions Rs 20 Crore To BMC For Covid Management

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.