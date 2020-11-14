Bhubaneswar : As many as 51 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh 51 Covid-19 positives in the State Capital, 16 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 35 cases have been detected from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 71 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 30,070 out of which 29,145 people have recovered from Covid-19. As many 192 people of the city succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 712, the BMC said.