Bhubaneswar reports 480 new Covid-19 positives in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : As many as 480 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 182 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 298 positives have been detected from locals contact cases, according to the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 642 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today.

With this, the tally of coronavirus positives in the State capital has reached to 15845, of which 60 persons have died. So far, a total of 10826 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered. The active cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 4946.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” BMC tweeted.

 

 

